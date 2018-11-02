Salman and I have a love-hate relationship, says Govinda

bollywood

Despite pulling up Salman Khan for his apparent apathy in the past, Govinda says the two will always have one another's back

Salman Khan and Govinda

Having returned to Bollywood to give a go at a second innings a few years ago, Govinda had chided former friends Salman Khan and David Dhawan for not standing by him in the time of need.

Even though he asserted that he was indebted to Khan, he had pulled up the latter for not giving his daughter, Tina, a chance in Bollywood. Yet, over the passing years, Govinda seems to have done a rethink, retracing his words and even making an appearance in the ongoing season of Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss. Govinda tells mid-day, "Salman and I are buddies. We have a love-hate relationship, but we both back each other. I have enjoyed working with him, and have no qualms in sharing screen space with him again, if we get the right script."

Govinda's last release, FryDay, he admits, was "declared a flop even before it released". Yet, he believes that the situational comedy was underrated, and suffered due to people's lack of trust in it. "Despite being a good film, FryDay didn't get many screens because the industry [production houses] made a presumption that Govinda's film won't work, or will only do a certain amount of business. But, I am confident about my craft, and [pleased with] the reaction of people. It is a matter of time before my films start doing the desired [level of] business," says the actor, who will be seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja.

