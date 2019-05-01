Salman Khan acts in a short film for children with special needs

bollywood

Known for lending support to causes, Salman Khan evinced interest to be part of it

Salman Khan

Salman Khan features in Mozez Singh's short film, Every Single Breath, for the Gateway School, an institution for children with special needs. Known for lending support to causes, the superstar evinced interest to be part of it. Bobby Deol also features in the film. Salman Khan and Bobby Deol were last seen together in Remo D'souza's Race 3, which was a disaster at the Box office and also failed to woo the audience.

The official handle of the school took to their Instagram account to share photos of Salman Khan and Bobby Deol interacting with the kids and treating them with a special dance performance. The school's Instagram handle wrote: "Mr. Salman Khan @beingsalmankhan and Mr. Bobby Deol @iambobbydeol not only did you give your time and so seamlessly blend into our Gateway community but you also won over the hearts of every child at @gatewayschoolmumbai! Our students got to experience the filmmaking process, and you both guided and nurtured them to find their inner stars. The GSoM studios first film project will always be held close to our hearts. Thank you for always supporting The Gateway School of Mumbai wholeheartedly! [sic]"

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all geared for the release of his upcoming film, Bharat. This film is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, and others will release in Eid 2019.

