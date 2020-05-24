Salman Khan all set to surprise his fans with a special song on Eid this year

Continuing his tradition of bringing Salman Khan extravaganza to his fans, this year the Superstar will not be bringing a film due to the lockdown but a special Eid song tomorrow on May 25 for his fans, keeping his date.

More details about the song will be out soon. Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel Farmhouse and has been staying very active on social media to entertain and engage his millions of fans and followers. He didn't only release a video asking us how to stay safe and sound, but also two songs, Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina.

The Tere Bina song also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and it has been breaking records ever since it has surfaced on the internet. The song created a record as soon as it was launched and garnered 12 million views in just 24 hours. This is the only song and channel whose song and teaser both trended in the top 3 together from the same channel on YouTube.

The song received massive appreciation by all and has been trending on #1 on Youtube India. The song has already crossed 20 million views. Tere Bina has instantly become this season's most-viewed new romantic track.

Salman Khan, who is known to break box office records with his movies, even breaks records while releasing a song that he is a part of. That is the popularity of Salman Khan. The success of the song is evident with the fact that it is still trending.

The song featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is exclusively shot amidst the captivating scenery of Salman's Panvel farmhouse.

Sung and directed by Salman himself, the song is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia, written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video is live on Salman Khan's recently released YouTube channel and the entire audio is out too.

