Salman Khan allowed to travel abroad by Jodhpur Sessions Court

The actor spent two nights in jail following the court's verdict, after which he was granted bail

Salman Khan

After being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently out on bail, was granted permission to travel abroad by the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Tuesday. Khan will be travelling to the US, Canada and Nepal.

Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Sessions Court here gave the permission soon after Salman submitted a plea. Salman's case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram.

Salman was granted bail in the poaching case here on April 7 after being sentenced to a five-year jail term. The actor spent two nights in jail following the court's verdict, after which he was granted bail.

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had asked the actor not to leave the country without the court's permission. Salman was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The actor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat", which will also feature Priyanka Chopra.

