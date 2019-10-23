Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to come together on Diwali, Sajid Nadiadwala reacts!

The trailer of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is all set to be out today, on October 23, and fans cannot contain their excitement. Watching the trailer of such a massive film on your mobile phones and laptops is one thing, watching on the big screen is another. And for all those who want to experience the euphoria of Chulbul Pandey and his antics, they can grab the opportunity to catch the trailer with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

For all of those who were unaware, the trailer of Dabangg 3 has been attached to the prints of Housefull 4 and it shall be a double whammy for the fans. Talking about the same, producer Sajid Nadiadwala spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, "We realised that the Dabangg 3 trailer would be ready by the time we release Housefull 4. The idea appealed to us as nothing can be bigger than Salman and Akshay coming together on Diwali."

It was Nadiadwala who brought the two stars together for the first time in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, and in Jaan-E-Mann again two years later. Both Khan and Kumar have been very close friends of Nadiadwala for a long time and share a cordial relationship with the filmmaker. Coming to Housefull 4, this is one of the most anticipated films of the year that deals with the theme of reincarnation. The idea of all the actors in a double role sounds crackling, hope the film is as exciting.

Talking about Dabangg 3, director Prabhudeva is expected to give another blockbuster to Salman Khan, after he revived his ailing career a decade ago with Wanted. All set for a December 20 release, Dabangg 3 is expected to smash records and create some new ones of its own. Will Chulbul Pandey get three times lucky?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates