Salman Khan and Bharat team heads to Abu Dhabi for third schedule

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other cast and crew members of Bharat to begin shooting for the third schedule of the film in Abu Dhabi

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are heading to Abu Dhabi for the third schedule of their upcoming film Bharat. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses from the next destination, writing, "All set for Abu Dhabi, next destination Team @Bharat_TheFilm [sic]"

The location looks quite fascinating and to keep the excitement of fans growing, the team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film. Bharat cast had recently wrapped up the Malta schedule last month and shared some amazing pictures from the location, while the first schedule of the romantic thriller was wrapped up in Mumbai.

All set for Abu Dhabi , next destination Team @Bharat_TheFilm ... pic.twitter.com/6oIH2JZeDU — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 23, 2018

Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The Dabangg star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

After Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film, Katrina was roped in to play the lead, opposite the Wanted star. The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

