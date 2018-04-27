Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on sets of Race 3 in Kashmir

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture of her with Salman Khan on social media



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were clicked on the set of Race 3 in Kashmir. While Sallu opts for his trademark banian look, Jacqueline is wrapped up in layers of wool while drinking piping hot coffee. Jacqueline posted this picture on social media and wrote, "Too hot to handle." Was she referring to Salman or the coffee? Your guess is good as ours.

The hot pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Sonamarg to shoot a romantic track for Race 3. The duo had earlier paired up with a romantic number for Kick, titled Hangover, which still remains one of the most loved songs and the pair is back to mesmerise the audience with their chemistry. Now they will once again mesmerize the audience with their soulful romantic track from Race 3.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Eid bonanza.

