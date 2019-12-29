Salman Khan and Kabir Khan letting bygones be bygones?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kabir Khan's presence at a private screening of Dabangg 3 raised eyebrows. It has led to chatter whether the filmmaker and Salman Khan have put aside their differences.

Kabir Khan was once credited for bringing out the best in Salman Khan. The actor's portrayal of a good Samaritan in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) was a fine performance from a man, who until then was perceived as a superstar apt for harebrained roles. However, ever since their last outing Tubelight (2017) proved to be a damp squib, there was buzz about a fallout.

Rumours have it that Salman Khan had reservations about Tubelight, which was panned by critics and audience alike, and Khan had voiced his concerns. Looks like they have let bygones be bygones.

On the work front, Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital medium as a director with upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast. The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.

Kabir's last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series Roar of The Lion, which he produced for Hotstar.

Talking about Salman Khan, his latest release Dabangg 3 has struck gold at the box office by grossing Rs 126.55 crore in the second week. Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise starring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates