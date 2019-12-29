Salman Khan and Kabir Khan letting bygones be bygones?
Ever since their last outing Tubelight (2017) proved to be a damp squib, there was buzz about a fallout between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan
Kabir Khan's presence at a private screening of Dabangg 3 raised eyebrows. It has led to chatter whether the filmmaker and Salman Khan have put aside their differences.
Kabir Khan was once credited for bringing out the best in Salman Khan. The actor's portrayal of a good Samaritan in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) was a fine performance from a man, who until then was perceived as a superstar apt for harebrained roles. However, ever since their last outing Tubelight (2017) proved to be a damp squib, there was buzz about a fallout.
Rumours have it that Salman Khan had reservations about Tubelight, which was panned by critics and audience alike, and Khan had voiced his concerns. Looks like they have let bygones be bygones.
On the work front, Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital medium as a director with upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast. The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.
Kabir's last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series Roar of The Lion, which he produced for Hotstar.
Talking about Salman Khan, his latest release Dabangg 3 has struck gold at the box office by grossing Rs 126.55 crore in the second week. Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise starring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Actor Salman Khan's beloved sister Arpita Khan was blessed with a baby girl, Ayat, on Friday, December 27. Arpita and Aayush Sharma are already proud parents to a 3-year-old kid Ahil Sharma. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
-
Actor and father of the baby girl, Aayush took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."
In picture: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were snapped at the hospital together.
-
The 'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma shared a beautiful card thanking all the fans for their love and blessings on behalf of the Khan and Sharma family. The card is embellished with butterflies and the initial letters of blessed parents along with bright cradle with the baby girl's name Ayat Sharma.
-
Earlier in the day, Aayush Sharma wished his brother-in-law Salman Khan, who ringed in his 54th birthday the same day. He shared a picture of the 'Dabangg' actor and captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Bhai .. there are so many things I've learned from you. Thank you for always being there @beingsalmankhan."
-
On the work front, Aayush Sharma who was last seen in 'Loveyatri' along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in ' Kwatha' which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.
In picture: Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were also snapped by the shutterbugs at the hospital where Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to Ayat.
-
The family also shared a statement to share the news with their fans. "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support."
In picture: Atul Agnihotri's son Ayaan Agnihotri was snapped with the family at the hospital.
-
"We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all," the statement from the family read further.
In picture: Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri posed for the shutterbugs as they reached the hospital.
-
Salman Khan, who rang in his birthday with his family and friends on Thursday night, took to Twitter to welcome the newborn into the family. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family.
In picture: Seema Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan and Yohan Khan at the hospital.
-
"May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you," the actor posted on Twitter.
In picture: Helen was also snapped by the paparazzi at the Bandra hospital.
-
Daisy Shah and Sangeeta Bijlani also visited the new mommy Arpita Khan Sharma at the hospital.
-
Salim Khan also arrived later in the day to pay a visit to his daughter Arpita Khan at the hospital.
-
Salma Khan was also spotted at the hospital.
-
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs at the hospital in the city.
-
Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal at the hospital.
Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to baby Ayat on December 27, and the entire family paid a visit to the new mommy at the hospital. Salman Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Arhaan Khan, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Daisy Shah, Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Seema Khan and Zaheer Iqbal were snapped by the shutterbugs at the hospital. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe