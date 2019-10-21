Salman Khan and Mouni Roy's Odhani on Bigg Boss 13

One of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss has tremendous appeal to the masses and has often been graced by hosts of celebrities for promotions. Recently, Mouni Roy along with Boman Irani and Raj Kumar Rao joined Salman Khan for the shoot of Somvaar Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss. The team had come to promote their upcoming movie Made in China.

During the show, Muni Roy challenged all the men with the 'Odhani Challenge', making them dance and do quirky things using Odhani as a prop. Salman, who is known for his unique style took the odhaani and created a beautiful moment with her. The trio Salman Khan, Boman Irani and Raj Kumar Rao also performed Salman's signature step from 'Jawaani Phir Na Ayye'.

The Odhani song, featured on Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the movie is sourced its inspiration from 1985's Meru Malan. The song is full of style and sass.

Speaking about Made in China, the film is hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Actress Mouni Roy is set to play Rajkummar's wife in the movie, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Also featuring actor Boman Irani, Made in China is scheduled to release in August next year. The film is being directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju.

On the work front, Rao will have a busy 2020 as he'll be gearing up for films like Turram Khan, Anurag Basu's untitled drama and RoohiAfza, a horror-comedy, and the Chupke Chupke remake. Roy, on the other hand, will have a special appearance in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, and be seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Superhero drama, Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

