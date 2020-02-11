Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde team up for the first time for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Rumours were abuzz about Salman Khan's next offering, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and speculation was rife that Kriti Sanon would be headlining the film opposite Sallu. Now, however, it's been confirmed that it will be none other than Mohenjo Daro star Pooja Hegde who will star opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming flick.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. He wrote, "CONFIRMED... #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali... Directed by Farhad Samji... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... #Eid2021 release."

A while ago, a source had revealed to mid-day, "While Salman leads the show, the film will have an ensemble cast. Director Farhad Samji was looking for relatively new faces for certain characters in the action-comedy. When Salman recommended Sooraj, Zaheer and Aayush for the parts, Farhad as well as producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed that they fit the bill for small but crucial roles. The trio will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman's character and end up helping him. The Eid 2021 release is expected to roll mid-year."

Speaking about how well Pooja Hegde fits the bill as the leading lady, Sajid Nadiadwala told Mumbai Mirror, "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."

According to the report, Salman Khan will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film. Nadiadwala added, "His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman's character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja's track acts as the catalyst to the plot."

