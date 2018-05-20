Salman Khan and Race 3 team shoot for a cricket special TV show

Over the weekend, Salman Khan and co-actors of Race 3 shot for a TV show, Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai, at Mehboob Studio, Bandra



Salman Khan at Mehboob Studio. Pictures/Yogen Shah

Over the weekend, Salman Khan and co-actors of Race 3 shot for a TV show, Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai, at Mehboob Studio, Bandra. This will be part of the T20 finale line-up. Salman Khan along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will combine cricket and entertainment on the show. Sallu was gung-ho during the shoot as he enjoys watching cricket.



Jacqueline Fernandez

The trailer of Race 3 gave glimpses of never seen before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters. Presenting action sequences shot across the globe, Race 3 is all set to take the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. The action sequences have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai. Race 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

