Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty to collaborate for a film? Actor responds

bollywood

Salman Khan was asked by a daily if he's doing a film with Rohit Shetty. The Bharat actor said that they have spoken about collaborating but there isn't anything definite yet

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty

Salman Khan is currently engrossed in promoting his upcoming film, Bharat. The film is all set to release on June 5, 2019, which is an Eid treat to his fans. After Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and now, Akshay Kumar's collaboration with Rohit Shetty (Sooryavanshi), Salman, too, was asked about a probable association with the Golmaal director.

In an interview with DNA, Salman Khan was asked if the news about him associating with Rohit Shetty was a rumour? To which, the actor said, "Why is it a rumour? Rohit and I have talked about working together. There is nothing definite yet. If our talks materialise into something, you'll hear about it."

Speaking further, the 53-year old also said that he has read many interesting scripts and might pick and choose amongst it before beginning the shoot of Tiger 3. This film will be the third instalment of his franchise, Ek Tha Tiger. This is what he exactly said, "I've come across some very interesting scripts. I may do one of those before I start Tiger 3."

Talking about Bharat, Salman will be seen essaying the role of Bharat from the age of 20 to 70. Directed by frequent collaborator Ali Abbas Zafar, he called this film as one of the most difficult projects of his career.

"This is more difficult than even 'Sultan' because in 'Sultan', I had to gain and lose weight. I was shooting and then going to the gym. Here also ('Bharat') it is pretty much the same. To look younger I had to lose weight and then as I age I had to put on weight," Salman said. When asked whether he had any doubts in playing a man in his 70s, the actor said he found it rather interesting. "No, because I have played it very differently. I have a beard and grey hair. He is a 70-year-old but he is like a 40-year-old. He has swag, style and energy like a young man," he said.

"He has humour, style and his enthusiasm is not over yet. I will play it in a younger way even when I play older characters," he added. Salman, who is known for being critic-proof courtesy his huge fan following, said "Bharat" is a blend of emotions. "The title is 'Bharat' and so that amount of respectability should be there. We have given our best to the film. It is not a pseudo-intelligent kind of a film and that is for critics. We have made a film for the audience. There are a lot of hardships, struggles, fun and entertainment. He is a middle-class family man," said the actor.

Talking about Rohit Shetty, he has earlier directed Salman for Bigg Boss 8's promos. On the other hand, the filmmaker has delivered some amazing blockbusters like the Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise, and Simmba.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi: Simmba was a brat, Akki is a stylised cop

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only