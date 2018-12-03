Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to teach Issaqbaazi with new Zero song

bollywood

After giving a glimpse of the fun song on Eid, the makers will now unveil the much-anticipated song titled Issaqbaazi on Tuesday, 4th December

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Issaqbaazi song poster.

The makers of 'Zero' announced the release of the most awaited song of the year 'Issaqbaazi' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with a new poster. After giving a glimpse of the fun song on Eid, the makers will now unveil the much-anticipated song titled Issaqbaazi on Tuesday, 4th December.

Announcing the song to be out tomorrow, Bauua Singh took to Twitter to share, "Khan saab @iamsrk, jhooth nahi bolenge! Aap se ishq ke baare mein kaafi kuch seekha hai. Par ye ishq nahi #Issaqbaazi hai!! Ye humne @BeingSalmanKhan se seekhi hai! [sic]"

The fun-filled song will showcase Shah Rukh Khan matching steps with Salman Khan, glimpses of which were seen in the teaser unveiled earlier this year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Khan saab @iamsrk, jhooth nahi bolenge! Aap se ishq ke baare mein kaafi kuch seekha hai. Par ye ishq nahi #Issaqbaazi hai!! Ye humne @BeingSalmanKhan se seekhi hai!https://t.co/QlrxieMZPU pic.twitter.com/G2VMlCD0EW — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 3, 2018

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to make it special for late actor Sridevi with Zero

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates