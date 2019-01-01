Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan revive Karan Arjun memories

bollywood

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan relived their Karan Arjun days on Sunday

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan relived their Karan Arjun days on Sunday. "Karan + Arjun ... fond memories, Shah Rukh", Salman captioned a video that he posted on Instagram of the two actors watching "Karan Arjun" and hugging each other.

After starring in the 1995 film, the friends went on to share screen space in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. They also appeared together at many events.

View this post on Instagram Karan + Arjun ... fond memories @iamsrk A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onDec 30, 2018 at 2:00am PST

Apparently, they also went through a rough patch about a decade ago. But they soon sorted out their differences. Most recently, Salman did a cameo in SRK's latest film Zero.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming film, Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

