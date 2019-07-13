Salman Khan and Thupten Tsering make some noise!

bollywood

Salman Khan and Thupten Tsering Kishore Kumar's evergreen number, Phoolon Ke Rang Se, from Prem Pujari (1970). Tsering, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, is also a motivational speaker.

Salman Khan is on overdrive on social media again. After posting a video trying to match steps with Prabhudheva, he shared another video in which he is seen singing with former Indian Idol contestant Thupten Tsering.

The two rendered Kishore Kumar's evergreen number, Phoolon Ke Rang Se, from Prem Pujari (1970). Tsering, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, is also a motivational speaker. Knowing Sallu, he might give the physically challenged youngster a break in one of his upcoming films.

Recently, Salman Khan had shared a video of himself dancing to the tunes of Urvasi Urvasi with dance icon Prabhudheva. Actor Kichcha Sudeep of Eega and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala are also seen shaking legs with the Dabangg star in the video

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Salman Khan penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever. "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Salman is also set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

