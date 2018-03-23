Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez's rescue

Mar 23, 2018, 10:33 IST | The Hitlist Team

Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing criticism for her performance in the Ek Do Teen song

Yesterday, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor came to the rescue of Jacqueline Fernandez who has been facing brickbats for her performance in the Ek Do Teen song from Baaghi 2.

The two took to social media to say that she has done a good job and that it takes courage to recreate an iconic number.

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out. Sallu and Anil are her co-stars in Race 3. One of Salman's online fans wondered if Jackie had been tinkering with their cell phones on set. Tee hee!

