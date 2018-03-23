Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez's rescue

Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing criticism for her performance in the Ek Do Teen song



Salman Khan

Yesterday, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor came to the rescue of Jacqueline Fernandez who has been facing brickbats for her performance in the Ek Do Teen song from Baaghi 2.



Anil Kapoor

The two took to social media to say that she has done a good job and that it takes courage to recreate an iconic number.

What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen https://t.co/FSJHTDnwC7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out. Sallu and Anil are her co-stars in Race 3. One of Salman's online fans wondered if Jackie had been tinkering with their cell phones on set. Tee hee!



Jacqueline Fernandez

