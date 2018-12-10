Salman Khan asked to collaborate with Kapil Sharma again, says Sunil Grover

television

Salman Khan, who is also producing Kapil Sharma's comeback show, asked the actor-comedian to collaborate with his friend once again after their ugly spat

Sunil Grover and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Sunil Grover are working together for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Actor-comic Sunil Grover said that Salman Khan approached him to be a part of his former collaborator Kapil Sharma’s comeback show, but he declined due to his dates.

There have been rumours that Salman, who is producing Kapil’s new television comedy, has been trying to make the duo work together once again, and bury the hatchet. The 41-year-old actor, who is part of Salman’s Bharat, confirmed the superstar brought it up in a media interaction.

“Salman sir is producing that show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil’s show) as I am doing a film with Salman sir. This show that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had. But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much,” Sunil told PTI.

When asked if he is ready to work with Kapil again, he says, “Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone’s faces.” Sunil is back with his own comedy show called Kanpur Wale Khuranas with frequent collaborators Ali Asgar and Upasana Singh.

Ali and Upasana, who were a part of the hit show discontinued working with Kapil post the infamous mid-air fight between Sunil and his last year.

“Certain TV channels believe there should be a comedy show and we are thankful to them for believing in us and giving us the platform to make people laugh. The only intention is to bring a smile on people’s faces. This format of celebrities walking in and doing fun interview remains the same but how we function within that frame is a journey,” Sunil added.

“There are hundreds of shows that are made every year and only three-four turn out to be hit. The attempt always is to connect with the audience. I took this up as the show has a nice vibe. But there was some nervousness about how it will work and all.” Sunil's show will kick-start its journey from December 15.

Kapil too is set to return with The Kapil Sharma Show that is likely to go air by the month end.

Talking about the comparisons, the comedian, says, “We love comparisons. We often love to compare ourselves - be it personally or professionally. But each individual has their own unique quality.” Sunil says both the shows aim to bring out laughter and “the more the merrier”.

The opening episode of the show will feature Simmba director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh.

Kapil Sharma is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on December 24.

When Sunil was asked about Kapil's marriage, he said: "I am very happy, I wish him a very happy married life. We have done some really good work together, and now he is about to embrace a new journey. I pray he keeps laughing and entertains others too, he is very talented."

Talking about the release of both their shows, Sunil said: "It is a matter of immense joy that our show is coming and his is coming too, the more people and shows for the entertainment of the viewers, the less stress they will have to bear. We, as people also have stress among us, so our country needs more people who can spread laughter with their work."

