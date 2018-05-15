Salman Khan at Race 3 trailer launch: Neither am I sensible, nor an actor, says the star

Amidst much hullabaloo and celebration, the trailer of Race 3 finally got unveiled on Tuesday. A special screening for fans was organised by Salman Khan



(L-R) Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala at the trailer launch of Race 3. Pic/Anupriya Verma

After the much hyped wait and delay for one of the most anticipated films of 2018 - Race 3 trailer, was finally unveiled on May 15, Tuesday, at a suburban multiplex.

With Salman Khan leading the 'Race' family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala followed in at the trailer launch.

Well, knowing it's a Salman Khan film, the trailer ought to be larger than life, which matches the scale of the mega star's aura.

While the interaction process with the media was on, a journalist tried asking a question to Salman Khan, and praised the star's acting skills, he immediately cut her in and quipped, "Neither am I sensible, nor am I an actor." After which, the crowd burst into laughter.

Also, speaking about doing Race 3, and carrying the franchise forward, the 52-year-old was asked if he had absorbed any traits from the previous two instalments or watched those films. To which, in his witty style, the stalwart said, "I haven't seen Race 1and 2. However, I knew the format and wanted to change it."

Adding more spunk to it and taking a jibe on the 'family' concept of the film, he continued, "I have added the flavour of Hum Aapke Hain Koun!"

While Anil Kapoor is the only actor retained by the previous installments, producer Ramesh Taurani has roped in Bobby Deol on Salman Khan's recommendation.

Talking about it, Bobby Deol said, "Salman was my angel, he caught me at the right time when I was focusing on myself. I'm happy to be here to see myself in 3D. Working with Ramesh ji just again. I'm happy to be a part of Race. I've never seen so many people before in front of me."

Bobby Deol and Ramesh Taurani have earlier worked in the 2007 thriller film, Naqaab.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will be seen packing some punches in this action bonanza.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani, helmed by Remo D'souza, the Eid treat will be out on June 15, 2018.

