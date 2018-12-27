Salman Khan: Audience's love and respect matter more than stardom

bollywood

Salman Khan, who has turned 53 on Thursday, talks about love he has received from his fans over the years

Salman Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan, who turned 53 on Thursday, said love and respect of the audience is more precious to him than his stardom. The Bharat star was speaking to the media ahead of his birthday celebrations on Wednesday.

"I am happy that people love me so much. Stardom matters in a way but what makes me more happy is the love and respect of people and that they trust me a lot. This all means a lot to me," Salman told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about his New Year resolution, he said: "Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her ‘nothing' then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that.

"I am going to gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year."



Salman Khan at his Panvel Farmhouse (Pic/Yogen Shah)





Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake (Pic/Yogen Shah)

The actor rang in his birthday with family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman's only release this year, "Race 3" was mocked by critics and the film also did not do expected business at the box office. The superstar said he will continue to keep working hard and do good work for his fans.

Also View: Salman Khan's birthday bash in Panvel: Family and B-Town friends attend

Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ameesha Patel, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Jimmy Shergill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Satish Kaushik, Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora; directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anees Bazmee; producer Ramesh Taurani and music composer duo Sajid-Wajid were also present.

Salman will be seen next in Ali Zafar's Bharat, which is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI