Salman Khan's bail may get delayed as judge hearing his plea transferred

There seems to be no respite for Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case as he will have to spend few more nights in jail. The reason being the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the actor's bail plea on Saturday has been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court.

The Rajasthan High Court transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges. Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday. The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Pronouncing the verdict in the two-decade-old case, the court on Thursday convicted the actor and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment, while other accused in the case - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted. A penalty of Rs. 10,000 was also levied on him.

Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. He was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

