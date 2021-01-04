Salman Khan belongs to the big screen

You could take away the industry's finest offerings, but steal Bhai from the big screen and exhibitors are certain to react. For years, Salman Khan has played to the gallery, and, in turn, enabled distributors to rake in the moolah. So, news of the actor selling the rights of his upcoming magnum opus, Radhe to an OTT platform didn't sit well with the latter. In a bid to give the film business a promising chance at recovery, exhibitors were quick to appeal to the actor to revoke his decision.

Seventeen exhibitor associations have appealed to Khan to avoid pursuing a hybrid Zeeplex release, even though the decision of releasing the film on the big screen is yet to be arrived at. Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan says, "We are not against the simultaneous screening of the film, but, if one has the option of watching it at home, why would they go to the theatre?"

Khan's has been one among the big-budget movies that the 7,000 single-screen owners in India have been banking on to recover from a lacklustre 2020. "The film releases in May. With the cases of the infection down to a minimum right now, coupled with the ongoing vaccination drive, things are looking up. Selling off the film at this stage is not a wise move."

Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi says the move must have come as a blow to single-screens owners. "Multiplexes can make money, but, for single screens, a Salman Khan-film could be the boost that they require. Treating the theatrical release as a token, and releasing the film on a wider scale online will adversely affect business." mid-day reached out to producer Atul Agnihotri, who remained unavailable.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news