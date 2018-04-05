Salman Khan blackbuck case: Rs 400-600 crore riding on the actor, say trade analysts

Trade insiders believe that besides the films, Salman Khan's endorsement deals and TV appearances will also be negatively affected



Salman Khan at Jodhpur court. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Salman Khan was found guilty and convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was sentenced to five years in jail and will be lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. He would have to appeal to a higher court for bail. The superstar was filming for Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 when he was charged with hunting blackbuck. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, who were also charged have been acquitted.

This news comes as a shock not only to his loved ones and fans but also to industry folk, as there is Rs 400 to Rs 600 crore riding on Salman Khan in the industry and the verdict will affect three major film projects, according to trade analysts. The 52-year-old actor was in the middle of shooting Race 3 but it is not clear whether his work is complete on the film, being directed by Remo D'Souza.

"Whatever is left of 'Race 3' will have to be completed soon because the film is releasing in June. Kick 2, Dabangg 3 and Bharat were yet to start so there isn't much monetary loss. It is a huge loss to the industry and trade as he is a big star who guarantees big success," trade analyst Komal Nahta told PTI.

"Race 3 has Rs 125-150 crore riding on it. For other films, not money but maybe time has gone. He has not started any other film so it isn't that films will be stuck. He may have planned it like that knowing that April 5 is the date of the judgement," Nahta added. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede also maintains that it is a big blow to the industry as Salman has been extremely profitable as a brand with back-to-back blockbusters to his credit.

"All his films make a minimum of Rs 200 crore. Three films have already been announced. Race 3 is the biggest Eid release. So approximately 600 crore are riding at the box office," Wankhede told PTI.

The trade insiders believe that besides the films, the actor's endorsement deals and TV appearances will also be negatively affected.

"There is about Rs 400 crore riding on him, including Rs 150 crore on Race 3 and signing amounts and rights of films such as Bharat, Dabangg 3 etc and the TV show Dus Ka Dum and TV commercials," Amod Mehra, trade analyst, told PTI.

"Race 3 is almost complete, only dubbing is left so I don't think any of the films would be affected by the verdict... As other films have just been announced," Mehra said.

- With inputs from PTI

Also read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years of jail, Twitteratis react

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agency have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever