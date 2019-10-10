Salman Khan's bungalow's caretaker arrested after 29 years in robbery case

Mumbai's Crime Branch has arrested a 62-year-old accused who had jumped bail for the last 29 years. The accused was identified as Shakti Siddheshwar Rana. He was working as a caretaker at Salman Khan's bungalow in Gorai Beach. Rana was arrested in 1990 for forcibly entering a person’s home and stealing with the help of two associates.

In 1990, Rana (who was living in Worli) allegedly entered a person's home and beat him at night. He also stole valuables from his home. He was arrested and jailed. He walked out of jail on bail and was untraceable soon after that. He also stopped attending hearings in court. Crime Branch was given the task to trace Rana.



Unit 4 of Crime Branch received reliable information that Rana was living in Gorai Beach for the last 15 years. Unit officials intensified the search and traced Rana at Salman Khan’s bungalow. "He was working as a caretaker at a bungalow. This bungalow belonged to actor Salman Khan," a source informed Crime Branch.



Rana was arrested and produced in a court on Wednesday. He was sent in judicial custody by the court.

