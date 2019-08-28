Salman Khan clocks 31 years in the industry; expresses gratitude

bollywood

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has completed 31 long years in the film industry. Salman took to social media to send thanks to everyone who has been a part of his journey.

Salman Khan shared this photo on his Instagram account

Salman Khan has given us hits like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Andaz Apna Apan,Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam and so many other films that have garnered a cult following. The star is known for his fitness, acting chops and too cool for school attitude. The number of fans he has is massive and they tend to follow his every move.

Salman Khan has clocked 31 years in the film industry and on the occasion, has taken the opportunity to express thanks to everybody who has been a part of his journey. Salman made his acting debut in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. He treated his fans with a rare, unseen childhood photograph of him on Instagram.

He captioned the image: "A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

Salman Khan is the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The actor has been a part of various genres of films, always making sure to keep the audience and his fans on their toes. Salman Khan has been a part of comedy films like Biwi No. 1 and No Entry, while he has also been a part of actioners like Wanted and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Besides acting, Salman is also a film producer and a TV host. Speaking of which, the latest season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is soon going to start airing. Rumours suggest that the contestants participating this time are Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla.

Also, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna might soon have a sequel, and the two actors will possibly be a part of it. As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, too, have been approached for the film. According to a report, screenwriter Dilip Shukla is writing the sequel. He said, "The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members."

