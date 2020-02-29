Salman Khan crosses 30 million followers on Instagram; shares quirky video

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has fans across all corners of the world and his fandom is second to none. Earlier on Saturday, Salman Khan crossed 30 million followers on Instagram for which he shared a quirky boomerang video of himself thanking his fans. Salman Khan shared the video with the caption, "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onFeb 29, 2020 at 5:11am PST

Be it on the silver screen or on the television screen, Salman Khan's presence is unbeatable. The actor had two movies released in 2019, Bharat and Dabangg 3, both of which were box office hits. Salman Khan's next movie will be Radhe which will see an Eid 2020 release and will see Disha Patani opposite the superstar.

Earlier, the actor also made an announcement of his next project after Radhe which will 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and will be a collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

