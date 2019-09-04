Salman Khan's Ganesh visarjan dance will tickle your funny bone

Salman Khan's sister Arpita's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place in full swing. Besides Salman Khan, his family including parents Salim and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri were present at Arpita Khan Sharma's house for the Ganpati festivities.

A horde of B-town celebs, too, attended the festival at Arpita's home. Some of the celebs spotted were Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

After a day and a half of celebrating the festival, Arpita Khan along with Salman Khan and Swara Bhasker participated in the visarjan of their Ganesha idol. What's more, Salman Khan threw caution to the wind and danced his heart out at the visarjan. Check out this video:

Wearing a royal blue shirt and grey jeans, Salman Khan is at his casual best as he dances to the music. Swara Bhasker can be seen wearing a printed blue Anarkali dress and dancing along with Sallu Bhai. Another video shows Salman Khan shaking a leg with mom Salma. Check it out!

Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes the Lord home every year. This time around, too, Arpita and her husband actor Aayush Sharma brought Ganesha home. Many other Bollywood celebrities, too, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. They include actors Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonali Bendre, producer Ekta Kapoor and others.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his next, Dabangg 3, the third instalment in the Dabangg series, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the lovable Rajjo. Dabangg 3 will also star Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will portray the love interest of a younger Chulbul Pandey in the movie.

