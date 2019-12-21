Salman Khan doesn't like Chulbul Pandey? Here's what the star has to say

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dabangg fans adore their beloved Chulbul Pandey for the kind of man and cop he is. Not many would want to hear a bad word said against the character, who's been a favourite for over a decade now. But what about when Salman Khan himself doesn't like Chulbul Pandey very much?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Salman Khan finally opened up about what he thinks of Inspector Pandey. He said, "There are some characters which look really good onscreen but if you see a Chulbul Pandey in real life, he is an obnoxious guy. He will be the most hated guy. When you see a character like this onscreen, who is a perfect husband, is also corrupt, does wrong things but for the right reasons, in the screenplay, it looks good, but in real life, you won't like such a personality."

Salman further explained how he turned the apparently 'dark' script of Dabangg around by introducing a touch of romance to it. He shared, "Yes, Arbaaz did come to me with the subject, it was very dark at that point. There were no songs in it. Chulbul was out and out a negative guy. I changed the premise in it and got the romance, songs in."

Dabangg 3 has done great business on its first day by collecting Rs 24.05 crore at the box office. Salman revealed in an interview that they have already cracked the idea for Dabangg 4.

