Salman Khan extends Father's Day greetings with priceless video

As the world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, actor Salman Khan extended wishes to his father by sharing a video montage featuring some special moments shared with his father, Salim Khan.

The 44-second-long video shared on Twitter began with some solo pictures of the veteran screenwriter and then him with other stars from the industry, including Javed Akhtar.

Happy father's Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush.... pic.twitter.com/LCAN0aSbvl — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 21, 2020

The video later shifts to the sweet memories Khan shared with his family. The montage video showcases the lovely bond shared by the father-son duo.

Along with the video, the 'Sultan' actor wrote: "Happy father's Day, the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush...."

While actor Randeep Hooda hopped on to Instagram to share the advice he received from his father as he gave him Father's Day greetings.

Sharing a picture with his father, the 'Highway' actor wrote: "Have a six pack mind" ."Failure is the best teacher, welcome it" .#fathersday advice from my papa #DrRanbirSinghHooda my go to guy... my rock and star.

On the other hand, 'Raabta' actor Kriti Sanon shared an adorable throwback picture with her father and dubbed him as her "favourite man."

Earlier, from the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to the new star Ananya Panday, a host of stars from the film fraternity also extended wishes to their fathers with affectionate messages.

