Salman Khan extends help to frontline warriors, donates hand sanitisers

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan has extended his support once again, this time to the frontline warriors of Mumbai. The superstar recently launched a personal care brand and considering the high demand for sanitisers at a time like this, Salman generously donated hand sanitisers of his brand to the Mumbai Police department.

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal praised the actor for this gesture. He wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all..."

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept ðð» pic.twitter.com/y51qvFVLgg — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2020

Fans were moved by Salman's generosity and couldn't stop appreciating the actor. Some of his fans also took to their social media handles and shared: "Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!"

Another fan wrote, "The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that's why he most lovable superstar in country hats off God bless you. always love #BeingHuman"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news