Salman Khan finally gets bail after 2 days in 1998 blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan's case was presented in the sessions court on Friday by senior advocate Mahesh Bora, who came with a 51-page bail application.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday by Jodhpur Court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi heard the arguments of prosecution and defence which lasted for about an hour and pronounced the order at around 3 pm, a defence counsel said. Khan's sisters - Alvira and Arpita - were present during the hearing.

The actor had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday. The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two black bucks during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi reserved the bail hearing in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which the Bollywood superstar was convicted on Thursday and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

According to informed sources, the judge asked for more documents, such as files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts before he takes a decision on the actor's bail plea.

Salman's case was presented in the sessions court on Friday by senior advocate Mahesh Bora, who came with a 51-page bail application. He said the witnesses' statement should not be trusted in the case as they raise a benefit of doubt and questioned why only Salman had been convicted out of all co-accused.

Salman and other Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam allegedly went hunting on October 1-2 in 1998 outside a forest reserve near Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

While Salman was found guilty, the four co-stars and a local, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri convicted Salman under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Salman was lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail as "Qaidi No. 106".

