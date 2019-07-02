Salman Khan gets nostalgic while sketching

bollywood

Salman Khan who paints often, has dedicated his latest piece of art to his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Pic: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Salman Khan is a multitalented actor. Salman who paints often, has dedicated his latest piece of art to his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Salman on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sketching.

"While sketching, a song of 'Har Dil...' played and this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala's grandson at that point in time. I thought it was complete but...," Salman captioned the video.

He drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and also wrote a dialogue from the film on another paper. "Itna karo ki kabhi kam na pade, par saala kam pad hi jaata," the dialogue read.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is quite active on social media and regularly shares videos on Instagram, giving his fans a sneak peak into his life. Recently, he shared an anecdote from his holiday on what ensued when he offered water to a monkey in a plastic bottle.

The 53-year old shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.

"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Inshallah will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

