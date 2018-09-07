Salman Khan gifts an e-cycle for Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam

bollywood

Salman Khan spoke about it on the set of his game show, 10 Ka Dum, which has Shah Rukh Khan as a guest in the finale this weekend

Salman Khan has gifted Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam an e-cycle from his NGO brand collection. The star spoke about it on the set of his game show, 10 Ka Dum, which has Shah Rukh Khan as a guest in the finale this weekend.

Salman Khan often cycles around Bandra as part of his fitness regime. On one such instance, he went cycling to Mannat to catch up with SRK. AbRam was excited to see Sallu on a cycle. The tot took a fancy to it. After a few days, Sallu surprised AbRam by gifting him a customised e-cycle. The kid was thrilled. It is one of AbRam's prized possessions from Uncle Salman.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi among others. The actor will also be seen once again as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss for its 12th season. Shah Rukh Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L. Rai's Zero in which he features as a vertically challenged man. Zero is a science fiction romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma. Jointly produced by Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, with Abhay Deol and Tigmanshu Dhulia in important roles and is slated to release on December 21.

Also read: Salman Khan: Priyanka Chopra called Ali Abbas Zafar, asking for Bharat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates