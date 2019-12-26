Salman Khan has an epic reaction to reports of his collaboration with Shah Rukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the most successful superstars of Bollywood. And it's always a delight to watch them sharing screen space. The audience loved their brotherhood in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam till the recently released Zero.

Recently, there was widespread speculation that the two superstars will be teaming up for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Bhansali was planning to make a film with both the stars and even planned on releasing the film on Eid 2020. The news was put forth by actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi in an interview. Since then, there has been no news about it.

Now, Salman has come forward and clarified the statement given by Nikhil. The Bodyguard actor, who is known for his witty replies, came up with a hilarious response when he was asked about his collaboration with SRK in an interview with The Times of India. In the interview, he said, "I think Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film which Nikhil will be directing and Sanjay will be acting in it."

No one can beat Salman in his sense of humour.

The rumour had begun when Nikhil in an interview had confirmed that Bhansali was working on a project involving the two stars, who had agreed to come together, and we were pretty excited about it. But the Bajirao Mastani director wasn't very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it. When he was quizzed whether the project will be revived, he says, "I have my doubts."

Well, for the uninitiated, Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were to reunite after 12 years for Inshallah, but due to reasons best known to the makers, the project was shelved. Bhansali now has two major and very ambitious films lined up for release - Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh respectively.

And as far as Salman is concerned, he has Radhe coming up on Eid 2020, which will be followed by Kick 2. SRK, who was last seen in Zero, is yet to announce his upcoming project.

