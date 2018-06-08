Salman Khan has brought mass appeal to Race 3: Anil Kapoor

Giving an insight into the film, Anil Kapoor said: "I think this time the story is more interesting because the conflict, betrayal, drama and everything is happening among the family members. "

Salman Khan/AFP

Anil Kapoor, who is one of the constant actors of the Race franchise, says the involvement of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has brought mass appeal to the forthcoming movie Race 3.

Asked how different the new film is from Race and Race 2, Anil told IANS: "Though the world of the film is the same because it is the same franchise, involvement of Salman has brought mass appeal to Race 3.

"The story is also more accessible to the larger audience, especially Salman's fan following. While the first two stories of the film were directed by Abbas-Mustan, Remo D'souza who is directing this time has also brought his own touch to the treatment of the story."

Giving an insight into the film, he said: "I think this time the story is more interesting because the conflict, betrayal, drama and everything is happening among the family members. "The fact is that your family members know all your strengths and weaknesses more than outsiders. So, no one can break you more than your own family. The story revolves around it."

The film has intense action scenes too. "Salman's fans are waiting for such scenes to watch in the theatre. We had to make a film that not only keeps the world of Race intact but also satisfies Salman's fans. I think Shiraz (Ahmed), the writer of the film, did that for us because he is the common thread for all the three films," said Anil.

Race 3 is releasing on June 15.

