Salman Khan is not fake and pretentious like others, says Prabhu Deva

Choreographer-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker Prabhu Deva who performed at Salman Khan's recently concluded Da-Bangg Tour in Pune is in awe of his friend and frequent collaborator. Prabhu revealed he thoroughly enjoys Salman's company. He says intially when they started working together both won't talk much. But, after a while they broke the ice and became inseparable buddies and would almost always engage in fun-filled conversations.

Prabhu Deva confesses that he loves working Salman Khan due to one reason: his originality. Prabhu feels original people are a rare beast in the film industry. He states that Salman is not pretentious as most people in this field are and doesn't pretend to be someone else.

Whatever Salman Khan says he's does from the heart and has no airs about himself, contends Prabhu Deva.

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are set to reunite for Dabanng 3, in which Prabhu would wield the megaphone. Prabhudeva says he's exciting about this new venture, which is currently in pre-production stage. The previous two Dabangg films were box-office hits.

Prabhu further revealed how the team indulged in funny offstage antics during the Da-Dangg Tour in Pune.

On asked about Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film Prabhu Deva refused to divulge any information. Prabhu Deva is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mercury, which is a silent movie.

