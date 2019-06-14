Salman Khan is grateful for all the love pouring in for Bharat

bollywood

Salman Khan uploaded a video on social media where he, along with Katrina Kaif, is watching the fans give an honest opinion of the movie

Salman Khan

Time and time again Salman Khan has proven why he is the most beloved star in Bollywood, with his wide selection of genres in his films to his stellar performances at the box office. Recently, while watching the reaction that has been coming his way for Bharat, Salman Khan is grateful and shared a video that speaks about what the actor is feeling.

Salman Khan uploaded a video on social media where he, along with Katrina Kaif, is watching the fans give an honest opinion of the movie. The video showed people of all generations from 6-year-olds to 60-year-olds talking about how much they loved the movie. Sharing on his social media, Salman posted, "Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards 'Bharat' #BharatAudienceReactions"

Within a span of 8 days from its release, Bharat has made a collection of approximately 174 crore and is going as strong as ever at the box office. The superstar recently hosted a special screening for the families who experienced the events of the 1947 partition and present at the event were elders from the age of 75 to 85 years who shared their stories with Salman. The evening was held in special association with an organisation, 1947 Partition archives.

Bharat was released in 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas. One of the biggest Hindi releases this year, the action drama has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide. The film has not only been creating buzz for charting the highest numbers with advance bookings ahead of its release, but is set to become the biggest chartbuster of all times.

Bharat is receiving appreciation from all across and is touted to be the 'biggest film of all times'. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is on its way to chart new records already. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also read: Special screening of Bharat held for families separated during Partition

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates