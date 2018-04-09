Salman Khan is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons, says Simi Grewal

Veteran actor-anchor Simi Grewal has a telling tale to add. Salman Khan's taking the rap for someone else and apparently, the industry insiders are aware of it

Tongues have been wagging about Simi Garewal's cryptic tweet about the Salman Khan judgment. The veteran actor-anchor writes, "One thing I am dead sure. Salman would never harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed, 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross."



Simi Garewal

Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday. After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, he left after completing all legal formalities and headed back to Mumbai. He cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

According to the veteran, Salman Khan's taking the rap for someone else and apparently, the industry insiders are aware of it. Grewal further tweeted, "The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself."

Who is Simi hinting at? Any guesses?

