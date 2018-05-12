Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez click selfies with kids at Mumbai airport

These kids were only too happy to find themselves amidst Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at the city airport. Charmed as they are easily with children, the duo was certain to oblige them with selfies

Other Celebs...

Three days of intense revelry seem to have taken a toll on Anil Kapoor and newlywed Anand Ahuja. While the former looked too spent to charm mediapersons with his usual wit, the latter seemed to only be getting accustomed to paparazzi glare that will now be a regular feature given his position as Sonam Kapoor's husband.

Even her own daughter can't escape the spell cast by this beauty queen. Ahead of their departure to Cannes, Aaradhya looks at Aishwarya in the same way that the world has for eternity

