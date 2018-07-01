Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez mesmerize Dallas with their electrifying chemistry

The blockbuster pair of Race 3 co-actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are known to be crowd pullers and are loved by the masses for casting positive energy

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

After setting the box office on fire with their Eid bonanza, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are setting hearts racing with their electrifying chemistry to Live audience at Dabangg Reloaded Tour 2018. Touring across cities, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are setting the stage on fire with their sizzling acts.

Dallas welcomed the duo with a thundering response on stage, while Salman made his way onto the stage with his aerial act, Jacqueline bloomed from amidst a cheering crowd. Welcomed with hoots and whistles, Dabangg Reloaded had Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez performing to their blockbuster songs from Kick and Race 3.

Recreating magic with their Jumme ki Raat act, Salman was seen tugging at Jacqueline's hemline while the crowd roared in appreciation. It was further a treat to the audience as the duo ball danced to We found love with their electrifying chemistry. Jacqueline Fernandez further set the crowd in a mood of revelry as she performed to the Devil song, Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Ek do teen.

Sharing the frenzied response to their performances, Salman Khan took to social media to write, "What a wonderful experience with the amazing jam packed San Jose audience".

The high on energy audience was gifted with performances to behold by Salman and Jacqueline who put up a memorable experience for the masses. The duo's performances during Dabangg Reloaded Tour is a testimony of them being complete entertainment packages!

