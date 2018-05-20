Salman Khan jokes about why Remo D'souza should feel pressured about Race 3

Salman said that Abbas Mastan along with 7 brothers in white clothes come together and direct a film, while poor Remo in black clothes is directing the film alone, so the pressure will obviously be there



Salman Khan in a still from the Race 3 trailer. Pic/YouTube

The trailer for Salman Khan's Race 3 was released last week and apart from the many cars that we see flying in the trailer, the superstar will be seen doing some high voltage action sequences in the film. And recently during the trailer launch of the film, Remo D’souza was asked by Mid-Day.com if he was nervous about the comparison of his directorial with that of Abbas-Mastan, and that did he see the previous to parts of the Race franchise and also what were the efforst he put in Race 3. And after the director answered, Salman Khan jokingly added that, “There is pressure on Remo, a lot of it and why shouldn’t it be. Abbas Mastan together with 7 brothers direct the film and show it to the audience.” Salman also said that Abbas Mastan along with 7 brothers in white clothes come together and direct a film, while poor Remo in black clothes is directing the film alone, so the pressure will obviously be there.

While Remo answered that “I have seen both the films that Abbas Mastan directed and both are very big directors so there is no doubt, I was under pressure. But when I heard the script and saw the twists and turns the film had is something I had been doing since childhood in my dance, so I thought this will also happen.”

Remo also made an interesting revelation that the first film of his career in which he was a background dancer was a Tips film title Auzaar. In the film he was seen standing behind Salman Khan and today he is directing the superstar, so he is quite happy about his journey.

There is another connection too, actress Daisy Shah was a part of the choreography team in Race (part 1) and now she will be acting in Race 3, so it is quite an interesting moment for the actress too.

