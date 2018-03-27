Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and a sip of coffee!

Mar 27, 2018, 08:39 IST | The Hitlist Team

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted sipping coffee from the same mug during their Da-Bangg show in Pune

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted sipping coffee from the same mug during their Da-Bangg show in Pune. Yesterday, a picture of the two holding the cup went viral. Fans termed it as 'couple goals' while others wondered if the two would get back together.

 

Salman Khan Shares His Coffee Wid Katrina Kaifððâ¤ï¸ Couple Goalsððð¤ Follow â¡ï¸ @_mykatrinakaif for more updatesððð @mysalmankhan ðð #katrinakaif @katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #beinghuman ðð #katrinakaif #Beautiful #beautyqueen #bollywood ♥â¤ððððððâ£ðððâ¡ â â â â â { Follow for More â¡ï¸ @_mykatrinakaif } â³ï¸âï¸â³ï¸ â â â â ððâ¨ðâ­ï¸ð ð¡ð¼ð¸ð­ð¦ ~♥~~♥~~♥~~♥~~♥~~♥~ ð¼ ðµ ð ð¥ ð¤ ðððððâºð¤ððð»ð . . [ #ranbirkapoor #jaggajasoos #bollywood #actress #anushkasharma #deepikapadukone #kareenakapoor #sonamkapoor #sonakshisinha #priyankachopra #jacquelinefernandez #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #dishapatani #kritisanon #karishmakapoor #sunnyleone #parineetichopra ]

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN FAN CLUBð®ð³♥ï¸ (@mysalmankhan) onMar 24, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

salman khankatrina kaifbollywood news
Go to top