Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and a sip of coffee!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted sipping coffee from the same mug during their Da-Bangg show in Pune



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted sipping coffee from the same mug during their Da-Bangg show in Pune. Yesterday, a picture of the two holding the cup went viral. Fans termed it as 'couple goals' while others wondered if the two would get back together.

