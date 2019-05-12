Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Bharat at IPL 2019 finale

bollywood

Salman Khan is combining two forces for what is being touted as the biggest film of the year, Bharat's promotions on the cricket league to bring the biggest dose of entertainment for the fans.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

With Salman Khan's next film just a month away from its release, he is ensuring he doesn't leave any stone unturned to market the film. And what better platform than the world's toughest T20 cricket league. The on-going T-20 format cricket match has glued our audiences to the TV screens and is a perfect platform to reach audiences across the country.

Salman Khan is combining two forces for what is being touted as the biggest film of the year, Bharat's promotions on the cricket league to bring the biggest dose of entertainment for the fans. Head of the finals to be held on May 12, which is in itself celebrated as a festive event in the country, the actor, his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover will be seen promoting their film, Bharat. The show airs on the network at 5.30 PM on May 12, 2019.

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the trailer that gave glimpses into the facades of the film.

Producers of the film unanimously agree, "It is important to be part of all the major shows and events to ensure a wide reach for the film. Bharat is one of the biggest films of this year, promoting our film on India's biggest cricket league is essential... Salman hopes to get maximum eyeballs with the show." Watching the two most loved entities on screen together will be an exhilarating experience for the audience.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

Last month on April 25, the Slow Motion song featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani was released and their chemistry has got all the attention of the audience from all over and the social media is abuzz with the new pairing. The video of their song 'Slow Motion' which created waves all across has already racked 50 million views in less than a month!

Catchy beats and sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani is the perfect combination of a promising entertainer. The fitness icon, Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine, time and again.

Also Read: Watch video: Here's what went into the making of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Slow Motion song

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates