Dabangg 3 Motion Poster: Salman Khan starts the 100-day countdown

Salman Khan has just announced the release date of the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3. The Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer is all set to release on December 20, 2019, in four languages. Salman took to social media to share a motion poster announcing the release date, and fans can't wait to watch the quirkiest, most lovable cop, Chulbul Pandey, on the big screen again.

The makers of Dabangg 3 have released a fun motion poster and later a static poster of Dabangg as well. The poster has Salman's famous catchphrase, 'Swagat Toh Karo Humara!' in four languages.

Check out the motion poster here:

The actor himself has taken to social media and shared the motion poster and begins the countdown. Sharing the same he wrote, "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3"

Dabangg is Salman Khan's first movie to be dubbed and released in four different languages and will see the star and Prabhudeva coming together once more after they worked together on Wanted. According to sources, the decision to release the movie in multiple languages has been taken to cater to people across India.

Incidentally, today also marks 100 days till the release of the most-awaited Salman Khan movie of 2019. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year.

