Salman Khan launches a line of face masks, raises awareness amid COVID-19 pandemic

Salman Khan has launched a line of face masks and is raising awareness about the importance of wearing one. He even took to his Instagram account to share this news with all his fans, have a look right here:

The Superstar, who has been on the receiving end in the nepotism debate, faced the heat from trolls. They jumped into action demanding the boycott of his signature line. Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, star kids have been under the radar of social media users. Coming back to Khan, he has an impressive line-up of films that includes Radhe, Tiger 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Ever since the release of Wanted in 2009, Khan has been a massive movie star whose clout saw a meteroic rise at the box-office. And with blockbusters like Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, he became a force to reckon with!

