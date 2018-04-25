Salman Khan meets Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Salman Khan and the film's team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Race 3

Superstar Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani, who are currently busy here with the shoot of the third instalment of the "Race" franchise, met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Salman and the film's team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D'Souza directed movie "Race 3".

We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu — Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018

A photograph of their meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account. "We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of 'Race 3' with Salman Khan," Taurani tweeted with the image, in which he has posed with Mufti, Salman and the actor's bodyguard Shera.

Besides Salman Khan, Race 3 will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15.

Also read: Race 3: Salman Khan reaches Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir for film's shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS