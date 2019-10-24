Salman Khan obliges a young fan with a selfie; her happiness is evident

Salman Khan is known for his love for kids; in fact, in an interview, the superstar had even said that he would love to be a father, but not a husband. According to a report in PTI, he had said, "Marriage looks doubtful but I want two-three children. I know without marriage kids are difficult to get but I will manage it."

Now, while Salman was on his way to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, the actor was stopped by a young fan who was waiting for him to show up so she could ask for a selfie. And considering his love for kids, Salman obliged!

Salman Khan may have fans across the world, but the majority of his fans are kids and young adults. They simply love his on-screen persona, his films, the way he dances, fights and sings.

The Bharat actor is also known to be super close to his nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan Khan. Everybody knows Sallu Bhai is a family man and loves spending time with the kids in his family. Here's a video of Salman playing a game with his nephew Arhaan:

View this post on Instagram Arhaan vs me .. A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onJun 22, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be reprising his role as India's beloved cop, Chulbul Pandey, in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the lovable Rajjo, and a new face, Saiee Manjrekar, who will play a younger Chulbul Pandey's love interest.

The trailer of Dabangg 3 was released just yesterday and has already garnered a lot of love and appreciation. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

