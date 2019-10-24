Salman Khan obliges a young fan with a selfie; her happiness is evident
Salman Khan met a young fan on his way to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in the city and obliged her with a selfie. Check out the photos!
Salman Khan is known for his love for kids; in fact, in an interview, the superstar had even said that he would love to be a father, but not a husband. According to a report in PTI, he had said, "Marriage looks doubtful but I want two-three children. I know without marriage kids are difficult to get but I will manage it."
Now, while Salman was on his way to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, the actor was stopped by a young fan who was waiting for him to show up so she could ask for a selfie. And considering his love for kids, Salman obliged!
Check out the photos below:
Salman Khan may have fans across the world, but the majority of his fans are kids and young adults. They simply love his on-screen persona, his films, the way he dances, fights and sings.
The Bharat actor is also known to be super close to his nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan Khan. Everybody knows Sallu Bhai is a family man and loves spending time with the kids in his family. Here's a video of Salman playing a game with his nephew Arhaan:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be reprising his role as India's beloved cop, Chulbul Pandey, in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the lovable Rajjo, and a new face, Saiee Manjrekar, who will play a younger Chulbul Pandey's love interest.
The trailer of Dabangg 3 was released just yesterday and has already garnered a lot of love and appreciation. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash for his industry friends. From Salman Khan, Preity Zinta to Shriya Saran along with husband Andrei Koscheev, many celebs were seen celebrating the festival of lights. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Salman Khan with Ramesh Taurani and Preity Zinta.
Shriya Saran looked ethereal in a white lehenga, paired with a red bindi and Kundan neckpiece. Andrei Koscheev, on the other hand, attended the bash in a formal shirt and trousers.
Sonakshi Sinha, who will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, draped a ruffled saree, which she paired with a belt and jhumkas for the bash. She completed her look with a pretty bag for the outing.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrat Bharucha opted for a purple lehenga. The actress was all smiles when clicked by the shutterbugs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza and Diana Penty posed for the shutterbugs as they reached Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While Dia wore a blue and silver embellished Anarkali, Diana flaunted her desi side in a royal blue lehenga.
Alaia F, Pooja Bedi's daughter, who is all set to make her silver-screen debut, also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj walked in the Diwali bash together. While Nin was snapped wearing a lehenga, Aftab shone bright in a Modi jacket attire.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the power couple of Bollywood, also attended the bash together. The duo was last seen painting the town red with their love on Karwa Chauth, which was observed on October 17.
Bobby Deol walked in a casual outfit at Ramesh Taurani's festival celebration hosted at his Bandra residence. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Housefull 4.
Chunky Panday showed off his boho side in a monochrome kurta and black pyjamas at the Diwali party.
Daisy Shah upped her fashion game in a monochrome sari. Her trendy 6-yard reminded us of the retro look! Doesn't she look gorgeous?
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Ekta Kapoor, the content queen of television and Bollywood, was all decked up to attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted in Mumbai.
Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane looked dapper in a geometric print jacket, paired with basic pants.
Jackky Bhagnani, who was last seen in Mitron, opposite Kritika Kamra, also attended the bash. He was seen wearing a grey kurta, paired with black wide-legged pants.
Karan Patel, the Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame, opted for a silk Pathani outfit to attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D'Souza posed together when snapped at the bash. While Anushka opted for a brocade lehenga, paired with a sequinned blouse; Krystle looked pretty in a pastel off-shoulder Indian attire. On the work front, the duo will be sharing screen space in the upcoming web show, Fittrat.
Kunal Kapoor also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted at his Bandra residence.
Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu walked into the bash together. While Angad and Neha opted to twin in black, Soha looked pretty in pink during the festive season.
Nikhil Dwivedi and wife Gowri Pandit also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. While Nikhil sported a casual outfit, wife Gowri looked like a vision in white.
Rakul Preet Singh looked ethereal in a white lehenga, which she paired with a bandhani dupatta.
Ramesh Taurani got a picture clicked with wife Varsha Taurani before the Diwali bash.
Sargun Mehta attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with husband Ravi Dubey. Sargun opted for a grey Sharara set, Ravi was snapped in a blue sherwani.
Sonu Sood also celebrate Diwali with wife Sonali Sood at Ramesh Taurani's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Sophie Choudry added a twist to the festive season by opting for a white gown to attend the bash held in Bandra, Mumbai.
After burning the dance floor at Malaika Arora's 46th birthday celebration, Karan Tacker, who is often snapped attending social events, was clicked enjoying the festivities at Ramesh Taurani's residence.
Tamannaah Bhatia nailed the ethnic look in an embellished mesh sari while attending Ramesh Taurani's festive party.
Saqib Salim and Zaheer Iqbal walked into the celebration together.
