Salman Khan on 10 Ka Dum 3: Channel didn't want anyone but me

Returning on 10 Ka Dum 3 after a decade, Salman Khan on his attachment to the show



Salman Khan at the show's launch on May 28. Pic/Satej Shinde

Almost a decade after he made his television debut with 10 Ka Dum, it's homecoming of sorts for Salman Khan as he gears up to host the third season of the show. The superstar admits that the reality game series holds a special place in his heart.

"I forayed into television with this show, so there is a sense of attachment with it. The makers decided to return with it in its tenth year, and the channel was sure that they wanted only me as the host. Since I was hosting another show [Bigg Boss], we worked on the time schedule so that I could do both."

That Salman Khan is one of the most popular faces on television is obvious by the success of his other show, Bigg Boss — he has hosted eight of its 11 seasons. Considering he is fronting 10 Ka Dum, comparison between the two shows is inevitable. "I hope 10 Ka Dum and Bigg Boss keep beating each other, season after season," says Khan.

