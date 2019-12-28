Salman Khan on his birthday celebration: Sohail planned intimate do, it became grand event

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Given his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. The superstar rang in his 54th birthday in the early hours of Friday with a bash at brother Sohail Khan's house.



Only that the "intimate" do saw a bevy of Bollywood stars — including Katrina Kaif, his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep, Tabu and Raveena Tandon, among others — head to Bandra to wish the actor.



As the hours went by, the party venue shifted from the Pali Hill residence to the street as Khan stepped out to pose for the waiting photographers. It was evident that the birthday boy was in a generous mood when he insisted that a fan — who was stopped at the gate by the security — be allowed in the building premises, and obliged him by cutting the cake he had brought along.



When told that his birthday has become a grand annual event that Bollywood looks forward to, Khan said, "Whenever I get to spend time with my family, it becomes a special day for me, regardless of whether it's my birthday or any other occasion. Yesterday too, my entire family came together to celebrate with me."



Shah Rukh Khan, who wouldn't miss the big day of one of his closest friends, arrived fashionably late at 3.30 am and stayed on till the wee hours of the morning. "Shah Rukh is a dear friend. We share a deep bond. Even if we do not meet on a daily basis, we are very much in touch."



The double celebration — the party at Sohail's, and a meet-and-greet with the media and fans at Mehboob Studios on Friday — behind him, Khan will take the party to his Panvel farmhouse over the weekend. "My family and Sohail planned a small get-together, which became a grand event. At Panvel, I will spend time with close friends."

