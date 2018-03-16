Salman Khan pens down a romantic song for Race 3

Superstar Salman Khan turns lyricist for Race 3. The actor's fan will witness a different talent of his



Salman Khan turns a lyricist for Race 3.

Salman Khan has penned a romantic song for the upcoming third installment of Race. The superstar, who is currently in Abu Dhabi filming the final schedule of Race 3, has an ace up his sleeve.

The actor is making his debut as a lyricist by penning a romantic track for the film that will be picturised in the UAE capital.

The team absolutely loved the lyrics when Salman Khan read it out. Vishal Mishra has set it to music. It will be picturised on Salman Khan with director Remo D’souza choreographing it.

Producer Taurani confirmed the news saying, “It’s a lovely romantic track, exactly what we were looking for. This is the first time Salman’s name will appear in the credits as a lyricist.”

Race 3 marks the debut of Salman Khan in this installment, who will be seen leading the Race alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

