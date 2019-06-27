Salman Khan poses with his loving dog
Salman Khan's unconditional love for his dogs is well-known as he often takes to social media to share photographs with them
Superstar Salman Khan's unconditional love for his dogs is well-known as he often takes to social media to share photographs with them. He shared a photograph where he is seen expressing his 'unconditional' love towards his pet dog.
The 50-year-old 'Sultan' star posted a picture of himself kissing his pet. He captioned it: "Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species [sic]."
Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species.
While his other two dogs My Son and My Jaan died in 2009, his pet Love passed away last year. Sharing the news with his fans on social media, Salman shared on his Instagram, "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. [sic]"
On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. According to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host season 13 with Salman Khan. Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12, and was embroiled in too many controversies.
Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, has minted Rs 201.86 crores
Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.
